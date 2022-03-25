Police department encourages residents to volunteer

The Sparks Police department is actively seeking volunteers to help with parking enforcement, neighborhood watch, special events, and more.

“Sparks Police needs and uses volunteers for various reasons. Mostly we like to involve our community members who are interested in helping their community, but they don’t want to have a full-time job,” says Sparks Police Crime Prevention Officer Jason Kloehn. Officer Kloehn explains that volunteers are vital to help with keeping police reports and records.

“Data entry, quality control, things of that nature. Basically, helping with the inner workings of police agency, specifically the Sparks police department,” he adds. Kloehn explains that volunteers help with community engagement and providing a visual presence out in Sparks.

“They can drive around and check on things of importance; mostly quality of life things such as parking problems, abandoned vehicles. They relieve the police officers to go handle some of the more serious calls that definitely require a police presence.”

Sparks Police is looking for volunteers that want to be part of the community and help them achieve the department’s vision, mission, and goals. It urges any highly motivated individuals/residents who work well with others and understand what its mission is to reach out and apply.

“We use volunteers who can come out and help us set up presentations, booths, hand out various information materials…they provide community resources that maybe [others] don’t know about and also do certain things like help with the Child ID program by putting together literature and information about the child so that in that worst case scenario if the child goes missing or lost, the information that police officer needs to begin that investigation is already prepared,” Officer Kloehn says.

Beckie Lasa, who has volunteered with Sparks Police for seven years, adds, “When I first came in as a volunteer, I came in through AARP looking for a part-time position. When they interviewed me, I was fingerprinted and I thought okay, this was interesting because it was something that they’re specifically taking care of for the community and watching out for the people who are coming to the department.”

Lasa believes that an important quality of being a volunteer is loyalty, along with being positive, helpful, and someone that they can count on.

Sparks Police Volunteer Genelle Hanneman adds, “I volunteer at events, and enjoy working in records; there are a lot of nice people.”

For more information about volunteering with the Sparks Police department, visit www.sparkspolice. com and navigate to “Volunteering” under the “Community Services” tab. Volunteers must be at least 18 years old and may submit their application online or in person at 1701 E. Prater Way. Active volunteers are supplied with a uniform, radio, vehicle, and any other equipment necessary for a specific assignment.