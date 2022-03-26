Sparks City Council meeting highlights

The following are highlights from the March 14, 2022, Sparks City Council Meeting.
Announcements/Presentations
Council heard a presentation from Northern Nevada HOPES on a proposed Healthcare Clinic on East 4th The state-of-the-art clinic would be located near the Nevada Cares Campus and Northern Nevada HOPES’s bridge housing community, Hope Springs.
General Business
Sparks City Council approved:
- The First Amendment to a joint funding agreement between the State of Nevada, Truckee Meadows Water Authority, Washoe County, City of Sparks, City of Reno, and City of Fernley, for funding Nevada’s share of the Truckee River Operating Agreement, for Federal fiscal years 2023, 2024 and 2025 with the annual Sparks share estimated at $64,000, $68,000 and $72,000, respectively.
- An agreement between the City of Reno, City of Sparks, and Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc., for construction management services for the Truckee Meadows Water Reclamation Facility Effluent Pump Station Improvements Project in the amount of $675,899.00, with the City of Sparks’ share being $212,029.52.
- A $268,007.00 construction contract with Sierra Nevada Construction for the 2022 Preventative Maintenance Patch Project that provides for provides for permanent patching of city-owned streets.
- A $468,557.68 five-year agreement with Precision Document Imaging to upgrade the City’s records management software, OnBase by Hyland, to its Premier Enterprise licensing model and authorized the City Manager to execute the contract.
- A resolution regarding a special improvement district at 555 Highland Ranch Parkway in Sparks and approving a Deposit and Reimbursement Agreement between the City of Sparks, 5 Ridges Development Company, Inc., and QK, LLC, with an initial deposit of $150,000 toward City expenses associated with the formation of a future Special Improvement District. They also adopted a resolution establishing a debt service fund to account for special assessment bonds to finance infrastructure improvements at the 5 Ridges Development.
- Council rejected the offer to settle the potential litigation regarding allegations of sewage backup at 7110 Pah Rah Drive in late December of 2021 and directed the city manager to investigate the claims and negotiate a possible settlement.
- Council directed the City Manager to draft, for city council’s future consideration, changes to sections of Sparks Municipal Code to allow licensed medical marijuana dispensaries to operate drive-through windows.
