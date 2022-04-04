Local couple opens first Everbowl in Sparks

Everbowl, located on Sparks Boulevard, held its grand opening March 24.

Local fitness gurus Amber and Brandon Borden are launching a new venture called everbowl in the Reno/Sparks area, and it’s already off to a good start.

The couple opened their first everbowl last week, which is located next to Target and across from the European Wax Center. And the Bordens have plans to expand their new business before the end of the year.

“We opened [March 24] and blew it out of the water, we had a line around the corner. We gave away 219 [smoothie] bowls, people loved it and were surprised at how flavorful it was. People commented how clean and fresh the store and products were,” Amber says.

The Bordens operated a few Anytime Fitness gyms in the Reno/ Sparks area and ran them for 10 years before wanting to try something different.

“We were ready for a challenge. We sold Anytime Fitness last February and wanted to try something new and bring health and nutrition to the community.

“We found everbowl from one of Brandon’s friends- from a coaching group he was a part of- and went to Salt Lake City last May to try out the products,” she explains, adding that everbowl originated in 2017 out of San Diego. The company started franchising, and now has around 35 stores nationwide. Most are in California and Utah, but everbowl’s can also be found in Oregon, Florida, Texas, and Las Vegas. Amber believes that around 150 more stores are in development right now.

The whole mission of everbowl is to “unevolve,” based around the concept of using food as fuel for movement and eating “stuff that’s been around forever” such as fruits, superfoods, coffee, and other proprietary products that taste good and encourage active living.

“We’ve developed into unhealthy humans. We’re not eating the right foods or moving around as we should. Everbowl is about providing fuel for movement. It’s big on fruits, and superfoods, nutrient-dense, healthy stuff that helps you feel good,” Amber says.

When she was out in Salt Lake City, the product that sold Amber on everbowl was the “create your own bowl’ with a coconut/vanilla base topped with strawberries, apple, pineapple, peanut butter, and honey. She likes that everbowl has its own proprietary bases and is famous for its “flavor-fuel” coffee. Her favorite caffeinated drink is one with a vanilla base and own blend of coffee, topped with honey and cinnamon. The menu is all gluten free with plenty of vegan options.

Along with the ‘create your own bowl’ options, there are six staple bowls that people enjoy, including the Full Moon, Chewy, and Blue Lagoon bowls. Amber’s favorite is the Apple Up with an acai/vanilla base, and she says that the Full Moon is perfect for chocolate lovers. The Sparks location is also the very first everbowl store to sell protein smoothies.

Everbowl makes its own cinnamon apples (a topping on the Apple Up bowl), chia pudding, and everoatseverbowl’s version of overnight oats.

“The whole vibe of the store sold me…you’re greeted with friendly team members, we all feel good about what we’re giving to the community, and it shows in our service,” Amber smiles.

The Bordens also have plans to open two more everbowls in South Reno/Damonte Ranch area and another in Northwest Reno/Robb Drive area by the end of this year.

Find everbowl on DoorDash, UberEats, download the everbowl app for quick pickup service, and go to its physical location at 435 Sparks Boulevard to try a bowl.