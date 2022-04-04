Secret Sparks: Victorian Ave can’t-miss treasures this spring

Prizes to Find at the Sparks Heritage Museum

Anchoring the east end of the Victorian Ave promenade is the heart of Sparks’ momentous history, The Sparks Heritage Museum. Visitors are kindly greeted by a 32 foot statue of single-toothed Last Chance Joe, who guards years of railroad memorabilia including an outdoor train exhibit consisting of a steam locomotive, a cupola caboose, and a Pullman executive car. Historysavvy audiences can now take off on a scavenger hunt to identify answers to a series of questions throughout the museum. Those who answer at least five questions and complete two social challenges can turn in their map to the museum’s front desk to enter into a drawing for $25 gift cards to a range of businesses in Sparks.

Bling And Baubles and Brews

Nevada might be the Silver state with a lauded history in silver and gold mining, but it continues garnering attention as an up and coming darling in the brew scene. And on Victorian Avenue, one pub is shining with character only Sparks can display. Packs & Pints, brandishes the iconic signage of Adams W R & Sons Jewelers, a jewelry store that was in operation for nearly 100 years, where it has replaced baubles and bling for brews upon brews. As National Beer Day approaches (April 6), their extensive selection of craft brews, creative cocktails and wine might make for an ideal location for stories around the day’s reason for celebration. Plus, those who mention Secret Sparks can receive 20% off all well drinks.

Preserving while Expanding: Sparks Retaining its History on Victorian Ave

A compelling draw for Victorian Ave is the pieces of the city’s history nestled among an expanding center of commerce and entertainment. Sitting within James C. Lillard Park, dedicated on July 4, 1976 to mark our nation’s bicentennial, is the St. Mary’s Amphitheater, a structure that has occupied troupes of theatrical productions (did we mention March 27 is World Theater Day?), celebrations and weddings for more than 33 years. Juxtaposed just a few steps away is the 9,000 seat Nugget Event Center that is now a venue for some of the biggest names in the music industry including: Pitbull, Daryl & Oates and Lynyrd Skynyrd. While both are drastically different in terms of size, they symbolize the city’s eye on preservation paired with its vision for serving a burgeoning population. As Sparks deals with its own population growing pains, focusing on the vestiges of history the city is preserving could be a positive story your audiences may appreciate learning about.