Construction on phase two of the Kings Row Project starts April 4

The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County is planning to begin construction on phase two of the Kings Row Project from Wyoming Avenue to North McCarran Boulevard on Monday, April 4, 2022. The project includes placing new asphalt, replacing failing sidewalks with ADA-compliant sidewalks, restriping bike lanes, and minor utility work.

Residents and people who travel through this area will notice lane shifts and on-street parking closures during construction. There will also be sidewalk closures and lane closures, especially during paving operations. The area around Kings Row has a good network of adjacent streets that will help people navigate the neighborhood during construction.

This project will bring much-needed improvements to the Kings Row community. Please remember to go slowly in construction zones and follow any directional or detour signs.

This project represents a $3.8 million investment in our community funded with fuel tax funds. Construction is anticipated to be complete in early fall of 2022.

To learn more, visit https://www. rtcwashoe.com/engineering-project/kings-row-rehabilitation-project-phase-2/.