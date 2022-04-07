March 28: Sparks city council meeting highlights

The following are highlights from the March 28, 2022, Sparks City Council Meeting.
Announcements/Presentations
- The City Council recognized the appointees to the new Equity and Inclusion Advisory Board: Roberto Castillo, Elvira Diaz, Jarell Green, Rose Meza, A’Keia Sanders, Michael Scherzer, and T Tran. The Board’s meeting schedule will be announced and posted once schedules are confirmed.
- The Council heard a presentation regarding the city’s acceptance to AARP’s Network of Livable Communities.
- The Council presented a proclamation recognizing the week of March 20- 26, 2022, as Land Surveyors Week.
- Council announced an opening on Sparks Arts and Culture Advisory Committee for a visual arts representative for a partial term. Applications will be accepted through 5pm on April 15, 2022.
General Business
Council approved:
- The appointment of Mike Pecorino to the Sparks Building Code Board of Appeals for a two-year term ending March 31, 2024.
- The appointment of Kristopher Dahir as the Sparks representative to the Western Regional Water Commission for a two-year term ending March 31, 2024.
- Resolution No. 3398 to augment the fiscal year 2021-2022 budget by $14,666,360 to provide appropriations for capital projects approved but not completed in prior years.
- A $2,196,007.00 construction contract with Sierra Nevada Construction for the 2022 Street Rehabilitation Unit 1 project for the Matteoni Drive neighborhood.
- A $307,000.00 construction contract with A&K Earthmovers for the 2022 Downtown Safety Barricades project, Phase 2 Installation Project.
- A $122,000.00 change order with Sierra Nevada Construction for the 2022 Preventative Maintenance Patch Project increasing the total project contract amount to $390,007.00 for permanent patching of city-owned streets.
