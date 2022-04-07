March 28: Sparks city council meeting highlights

The following are highlights from the March 28, 2022, Sparks City Council Meeting.

Announcements/Presentations

The City Council recognized the appointees to the new Equity and Inclusion Advisory Board: Roberto Castillo, Elvira Diaz, Jarell Green, Rose Meza, A’Keia Sanders, Michael Scherzer, and T Tran. The Board’s meeting schedule will be announced and posted once schedules are confirmed.

The Council heard a presentation regarding the city’s acceptance to AARP’s Network of Livable Communities.

The Council presented a proclamation recognizing the week of March 20- 26, 2022, as Land Surveyors Week.

Council announced an opening on Sparks Arts and Culture Advisory Committee for a visual arts representative for a partial term. Applications will be accepted through 5pm on April 15, 2022.

General Business

Council approved: