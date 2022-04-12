At this writing there were reports that the Russians and Ukrainians were engaged in peace talks in Turkey. This comes as Ukrainian forces are recapturing territory that Russian Troops once held. Also, there was news that other Russian forces were regrouping.

Apparently Putin’s month-long war, which decimated much of Ukraine, was not going on schedule. Whatever the outcome of the conflict occurs, it will probably be up to the U.S. and other NATO countries to help rebuild the destroyed cities.

Also, some three million Ukrainians fled the country and will probably be housed elsewhere until the rebuilding occurs. When President Biden traveled to Europe, his speeches met with mixed reviews and on one occasion he actually said that Putin should not remain in power. That statement was quickly rebutted by the White House as it claimed Joe was not speaking in favor of a regime change but was merely voicing his opinion. Most news outlets did not buy the White House story.

The most frightening thing about Biden’s trip to Europe was the fact that he left Vice President Harris in charge of this country.

Most political pundits agree that what contributed to Putin’s move against Ukraine was the way that Biden handled the exit from Afghanistan. The botched Military withdrawal also gave the ruler of China more interest in Taiwan and caused the North Korean dictator to renew his missile program.

While Biden is concerned about the sanctity of the Ukraine border, he seems to still have no problem with the porous southern border of his own country where more and more migrants are crossing over illegally. Also, while Biden has an expensive fence around his Delaware digs, he is letting the material for a border wall down south slowly rust away.

HARRIS LATEST BOO BOO. The Vice President made news recently when she complained about a magazine shoot that saw her wearing sneakers. Apparently she was the one who put the sneakers on in the first place, so why complain about the photographer that took a picture of her complete ensemble?

When it comes to Kamala, most people feel that she is a good insurance policy for President Biden. No one wants to see her advance to the presidency because in many of her recent appearances she has shown the ability to spew gobbledygook even better than Biden. Just as Biden was a good insurance policy for Obama, Kamala is now filling that role for the current president.

THE FINAL FOUR. While this is being written before the final four contest takes place between the best college basketball teams, it looks as if any one of the four; Kansas, Villanova, North Carolina or Duke could emerge triumphant. The sentimental favorite would be the Duke Blue Devils, who would give “Coach K” a sixth national title in his last coaching stint. One of the more interesting TV appearances during the Elite Eight was that of former Nevada basketball coach, Eric Musselman, who was guiding the Arkansas five. It was good to see that Musselman kept his shirt on the entire time.

RX FOR A FRIGID MORNING. This past January I had occasion to be on the University of Nevada campus early in the a.m. before the first class bell sounded for the day. It was one of the coldest and clearest days of the year; one of those Reno mornings when the snow-capped Sierra seemed close enough to touch in its contrast to the piercing blue of the sky—a blue that only Nevadans are privileged to behold.

The air was so cold that it was almost palpable—and it made a nice fog on the exhale. Despite the frigidity, there was almost ineffable warmth in the atmosphere as I gazed at familiar buildings such as the old library—which had seemed old and traditional when I first set eyes on it a long time ago.

Looking down the familiar length of the “Quad”, the one constant in a constantly changing environment, I could almost see Journalism Department head, Al Higginbotham, coming out of the tiny building that once housed the Journalism school. And, wasn’t that gruff old football coach Jim Aiken cruising along with “Doc” Martin? Over to the right was a group of legendary athletes; Dan Orlich, Stan Heath, Hal Hayes, Dick Trachok and Buster McClure. Yes, they were all there.

Strange how warm memories can dispel the cold of a frigid morning