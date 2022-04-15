Reno-Tahoe Airport authority announces $1B infrastructure investment

A rendering shows the planned improvements at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport.

Last week, the Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority revealed its multiyear construction project called MoreRNO, which aims to enhance the traveling experience for passengers coming through the RenoTahoe International Airport.

Approximately $1 billion will be invested in the MoreRNO construction project over the next few years (through 2028) which focuses on improving key areas such as its ground transportation center, quick turnaround area for rental cars, parking lot expansion, and improved airport entry and exit. The Airport Authority is pursuing every potential funding source available to support the MoreRNO plan, blending public-private projects, grants, federal funds received from the passed Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, and other revenue streams to complete the multi-year renovation.

A few of the first improvements that people may notice will be to the airport’s Ticketing Hall, which will bring more art, technology, functionality, and light to the existing spaces. Construction on the $20-$30 million Ticketing Hall is set to begin this spring, and will include new restrooms, touchless travel technology, and improve wayfinding, queuing, and circulation for passengers.

In conjunction with the expansion to the Ticketing Hall, the airport will be improving the loop road that runs in front of the RNO terminal followed by a newly consolidated car rental facility and expanding its parking garage. The Airport Authority will also be constructing a public safety center; rebuilding and expanding its concourse; creating a new terminal entrance and exit; and remodeling the terminal’s mezzanine.

The $225 million Ground Transportation Center is funded through a private investment and secured through Customer Facility Charges (CFCs). It aims to improve the rental car, parking, taxi, and rideshare access to the airport baggage claim area for efficient exiting.

The Concourse Redevelopment phase hopes to bring the airport to present times, to accommodate larger aircrafts and increased passenger demand. RNO expects to see a 40 percent increase in passenger travel over the next 40 years and so it’s necessary to remodel the concourses that were originally built in 1980. Within this phase- which could start construction as soon as 2024- the Airport Authority plans to build a larger Customers and Border Protection (CBP) facility to be able to process 400 passengers per hour.

A newly consolidated car rental facility and expansion of the parking garage is just one of the projects being planned over the next six years

beloved airport, have confidence that we will work hard to maintain the convenience RNO passengers have come to know and the amenities that make our airport special,” RenoTahoe International Airport President/CEO Daren Griffin stated in a press release.

“We appreciate the support we receive from our region and want to thank everyone for their patience over the next several years as we work to bring the facilities and services our passengers deserve,” he adds.

The Reno-Tahoe International Airport works with 13 airlines and three cargo airlines, acting as a hub for more than 130 daily arrivals and departures to more than 27 nonstop destinations. It acts as a gateway to Lake Tahoe and prides itself on its elevated level of customer service, safety, cleanliness, and friendly staff. It’s the 62nd busiest airport in the United States and averages four million passengers coming in and out of its doors per year. Close to 2,600 people work at the airport, and it makes a $3.1 billion economic impact to the region.

For more information about the MoreRNO passenger-inspired construction project, visit www.moreRNO.com.