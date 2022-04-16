Sparks Art Walk returns April 21

Now that we’re heading into nicer weather, the City of Sparks is relaunching its Sparks Art Walk with its first 2022 event to be held April 21 from 5pm-7pm in Victorian Square.

During this time, an artist reception will be held in the Depot Gallery (831 Victorian Avenue) with artists Kirsten Mashinter and Turburam Sandagdor.

Sandagdor’s exhibit is called the Galaxy of Infinite Incognita. Born in Mongolia, Sandagdor grew up in a family of artists and began creating intricate illustrations by using paper and scissor depicting landscapes, people, and animals in his native land. For more information about his work, visit www.sturo.art, and it will on display at the Depot Gallery through April 27.

Kirsten Mashinter will be showing her exhibit, “Mus/tang”, which features woven images, minimalist collages, and photographs of her inherited 1973 Mustang Grande. This work-in-progress will be on display at the Depot through April 30th; to see examples of her work visit https://www.bluemashstudio. com/. Mashinter also teaches art workshops on cyanotype, lumens, and how to develop film using coffee.

Masks are required to attend the artist reception event on April 21 from 5-7 p.m. and social distancing protocols will be in place.

Since April is also considered National Poetry Month, the Sierra Arts Foundation and Spoken Views Collective will also be hosting live readings throughout Victorian Square and docent-led 45-minute art tours will be held at 5pm and 6pm. For a map and full schedule of events, visit the Depot Gallery or Engine 8 Winery for activities, and turn your map in at the end of the night for a chance to win great prizes.

Created by the City of Sparks, the Sparks Art Walk was formed to highlight regularly rotating public art installations throughout downtown Sparks to celebrate the City’s aesthetic and historical values; promote local and renowned artists; and create enjoyment for all who wish to experience the offerings in Victorian Square to its fullest. The program was approved by the Sparks City Council in May of 2020 and art installations are rotated out every two years. The Sparks Art Walk is supported by its partners: 39 North Downtown, the Sierra Arts Foundation, the Sparks Heritage Museum, and the Cordillera Film Festival.