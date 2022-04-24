Washington gets migrants

WASHINGTON HAPPENINGS. Two big news stories in D.C. last week were Biden’s plunging approval ratings and the arrival of the first busloads of illegal immigrants courtesy of Greg Abbot, the Governor of Texas.

As to the poll numbers, Biden will soon be as low as V.P. Harris, who sits at 28%. Also in an appearance on TV last week following a speech, Biden proffered his hand to shake somebody’s hand, but none was forthcoming, so Biden wandered around the stage with his hand extended. One commentator said, “Biden shook hands with nobody.”

There is, even among Democrats, growing concern about the general sense of ineptitude of most of Biden’s staff. Headed by the Veep, who has trouble staying on the same page as the president, recently she said, “Sanctions are a form of deterrence.” That was followed up by the 46th president saying, “Sanctions don’t deter anybody.”

This is just one of the many occasions when the White House had to scramble to clean up the mess. The big rumor in Washington currently is that the Democrat party is desperately searching for another candidate to run for the presidency in 2024.

If Biden’s handlers let him watch much TV, he would have seen graphic proof of his abysmal failure at the southern border as dozens of migrants got off the bus in D.C. Governor Abbot is to be applauded for bringing the issue to Washington’s doorstep. It was also reported that Ron DeSantis, the Governor of Florida, was planning to do likewise.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY. With Reno approaching its 154th birthday on May 9th of this year it may be a good time to reflect on what makes Reno so unique. One of the first things that a visitor to downtown Reno notices is the famous arch proclaiming the city to be, “The Biggest Little City in the World”.

The appellation is an accurate one, for since its inception as a tourist Mecca, with the legalization of gaming in the early ‘30s, Reno has always had all the amenities and attractions that you would find in cities of much greater magnitude.

Also, a few attractions that were once unique to this former railroad stop for the booming mining town of Virginia City. Fine restaurants, live entertainment, twenty- four hour action, access to the greatest outdoor sports and recreation areas in the world are just a few things upon which Reno can hang its hat.

Its proximity to Lake Tahoe, which has been called, “The most beautiful sight the earth affords” by noted author Mark Twain, and its equally close location to the ghost town of Virginia City, where Twain plied his trade as a newspaperman in his early years, also adds to the mystique of Reno.

Located in an area that offers an equal amount of summertime and wintertime activities, Reno is a vacationer’s dream. The snow-covered Sierra and Carson Ranges offer some of the top skiing in the country and none of the ski hills, including Squaw Valley (I prefer the old name to the current one of “Tahoe Palisades”) site of the 1960 Winter Olympics, is a little more than an hour drive from the heart of Reno. All types of skiing and snowboarding are offered, as well as snowshoeing, snowmobile and ice-skating.

For the sun addict, the summer months offer even more variety as the area has seen a recent explosion of golf courses in Reno, Sparks, the Carson Valley and both the South Shore and North Shore of Lake Tahoe.

The lake itself offers a tremendous amount of beach and water activities; parasailing, motor boating, sailing, kayaking, canoeing or being a passenger on the paddle wheelers and catamarans that ply the crystalline waters, or just plain swimming and water skiing are options.

Great fishing, in the lakes or streams, attracts many visitors as does hundreds of miles of walking and bicycling trails that run through the area. Rock hounds can find their niche in the desert that surrounds most of Pyramid Lake, just to the northeast of the city.

Pyramid Lake has roughly the same surface area as Tahoe, but the similarity ends there as Tahoe is Alpine, surrounded by mountains and evergreens, and Pyramid appears as almost a mystical mirage as it sits in its desolate, high desert basin.

More than a hundred informational pamphlets and brochures touting the area’s attractions can be pickedup at most hotel and motel lodging accommodations.