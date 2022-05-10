The Twitter bird feed

Biggest news for the nation last week was the purchase of Twitter by Elon Musk. The man who seems to have the golden touch said he was buying the social media company so that more voices could be heard.

As everyone knows, Twitter has been the PR arm of the Democrat party for years. To illustrate how Liberal it was it is interesting to note that of all the Twitter employees 98% contributed to Democrat candidates with Republicans getting the remaining 2%. Also, it was reported that there had been more crying and gnashing of teeth of said employees than when Hillary lost to Trump. The news of the sale got two very different reactions from the drive-by media and the Conservative Press.

The Liberals claimed that Musk would use the company to push Conservative views. In effect, they were saying that the Musk ownership would censor their views and promote the Conservative viewpoint. Actually, under the previous ownership Twitter was famous for censoring any Conservative posting that went against its Liberal bias, such as killing the Hunter Biden laptop scandal prior to the last Presidential Election.

In the Liberal playbook, one of the favorite ploys is to accuse your opponent of doing exactly what you have been doing all along. As far as Hunter is concerned, new revelations about Joe Biden and his connection to his son’s ventures are coming out daily.

Speaking of Joe, his poll numbers are dropping like a rock. The main concerns are inflation and the overall economy of the nation. One has only to recall Biden’s first day in office when he giddily attacked the fossil fuel industry and cancelled the border wall. The result of those two actions are now bearing bitter fruit.

Ranking along with those two mistakes was his chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan and his mishandling of the Pandemic. When he was in his campaign mode, he said that every Covid death could be laid at Trump’s feet because of his pathetic handling of the problem. It is interesting to note, once again, that more people have perished of Covid under Biden’s watch than under Trump.

KLING MASTERPIECE. While rearranging my home library recently I happened to come across a book by my friend, Dwayne Kling. Its title was, “The Rise of the Biggest Little City” and was listed as an encyclopedic history of Reno gaming, 1931-1981.

The 226 page tome is a handsome, coffee table size book that was published by the University Press. It took Kling some 14 years of research and covered many sources of information in order to chronicle some 345 establishments, both big and small, that contributed to the half century of gaming in the Biggest Little City.

The foreword for the book was authored by prominent Reno Journalist Rollan Melton and covered some five pages. Kling himself was a 41 year Veteran of the casino business having started as a change boy in 1947 and rising through the ranks to management level.

In the format of his book, he chose to arrange it in alphabetical order, which makes it easy to look up a certain property or individual. His work also includes an interesting glossary of gambling terms that is sure to interest the reader. Additionally there are series of maps of Downtown Reno with the location of the various casinos.

Sprinkled through the book there are numerous photographs of the movers and shakers of early day gaming. Of the hundreds of individuals named in the book I was fortunate enough to have known more than 200 of them.

One of them happened to be among the first entries, Nick Abelman, a pioneer gaming figure who owned the big Waldorf Club, which was a favorite hangout for University students when I attended the U. No matter what time of the day or night, Nick was omnipresent and if you were wearing your Nevada letter sweater the drinks were on the house. The last entry was of Zimba’s Club, which became the Old Reno Casino, and was run for many years by Eb Cox, an inveterate Gin player.

If you are lucky enough to find a copy of the work and you are interested in the history of the first half century of gaming in Reno, you will find a marvelous compendium of that industry in Kling’s work.