An outstanding show

MAGIQUE PRODUCERS Kevin (l.)

and Caruso (r.) wow the audience with astounding magic acts, high-energy dancers, synchronized multimedia entertainment and spectacular costumes.

Every Saturday night, and some select dates, about 200 people get to see a world class magic show when “Magique” appears at its Keystone venue, which is located in the Keystone Square Shopping Center at the northwest corner of 4th Street and Keystone Avenue.

The spot used to be The Keystone Movie Theater. For the current show, the interior was completely remodeled by the producers of the new live show. It now features sharply tiered seating, so that there is not a bad seat in the house.

When it comes to the producers, their names are Kevin and Caruso, the former acts as the MC and does the majority of the magic acts, while the latter is the willing victim in most cases. Caruso also created the many costumes worn by the girls in the chorus line.

Speaking of the femmes, they do a number of high energy dances, all in different costumes. Not to be out done by the gals, Kevin and Caruso are also garbed in different outlandish outfits for most of their appearances.

The show also features a lively music track, billowing clouds of smoke, an active motion picture feature and a brief light show. The performance runs an hour and a half and starts at 8:00 pm. Patrons start lining up a good hour before, so it is wise to get to the theater early. Tickets may be purchased online at wethetheatre.com or by calling (775) 234-2112.

Many years ago when Frank Sinatra and a couple of his “Rat Pack” buddies first saw the Louie Prima show, Sinatra remarked, “That’s the kind of energy we have to have in our show.” There is no shortage of energy in “Magique”.

In addition to a sense of humor that Kevin introduces in many of his appearances, he quickly ingratiates himself with the audience. According to their website description of the show, it goes something like this: “Kevin and Caruso have starred in, and produced, some of the biggest and longest running illusion shows in the world! Now, they bring their technical wizardry, artistic sensibility, good natured grand illusions and audience participation to The Theatre; Reno’s wonderfully intimate and newest performing arts venue.”

“Magique is staged and directed by seventime ‘Show of the Year’ award recipient, Mistinguett. She remains one of the most distinctive and prolific choreographers of our time. Magique is loaded with stunning special effects, dazzling costumes, a catchy soundtrack, multimedia backdrops, synchronized lighting, and grand illusions you won’t forget. Yet, in the midst of all the grandeur, Kevin and Caruso’s sly sense of humor and youthful exuberance provide an engaging and light hearted intimacy.”

For me, seeing the show for the first time, was like a trip to the past when the major showrooms in the halcyon days of the ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s all featured offerings that included a chorus line, a comic or singer and the star of the show. Another feature of the building is an expansive lobby in which adult beverages may be purchased. Also, members of the cast are on hand there following the show to interface with patrons. Further, all or part of the building is available for rent for special occasions and private parties, whenever the show is not performing.

Another interesting factoid is that Kevin, when he was a young lad, used to deliver the Sparks Tribune—the paper you are now reading.