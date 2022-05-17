Daniel Archuleta

10

August 25, 1937 – April 29, 2022

Danny Archuleta would like you to know that his work here is done. Born August 25, 1937 to Daniel and Marquita Patterson Archuleta in Sparks, NV. Dan passed away at his home April 29, 2022 after a valiant battle with cancer.

Danny was somewhat small in stature, but he was a giant in his life. His life accomplishments included being a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend . He served in the US Army for 9 years and proudly achieved the rank of First Lieutenant . Dan became President of CWA Local 9490, and owned and operated a charter boat business in San Francisco Bay. Danny was a loyal employee of Western Electric/ AT&T for over 30 years, became a sporting clay designer and participant, co-owned a skydiving school in Carson City with over 758 jumps, and was an avid hunter and fisherman. “Arch” certainly lived a large and diverse life and was proud of the country he served, the state he loved, his heritage, and of course his vino. His life stories were endless and never hesitated to give his opinion whether it was wanted or not. Danny was generous with his knowledge and time and helped anyone who asked.

Danny is preceded in death by his mother and father, brothers Bob and Mickey, sister Darlene and son Danny. Broken hearted are his wife, Catherine of 36 years, son Aaron (Trudy), daughter Danelle, grandchildren Lea, Danae and Justin, and multiple nieces and nephews and many friends.

There is no service planned at this time.