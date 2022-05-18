Another ‘Kamala-ism’

I’ve tried to let a significant passage of time go by before commenting – again – on our incredible vice president. Now’s the time. The ever-bizarre Kamala Harris went down to the bayou (Sunset, LA, to be precise) to talk up her federal initiative to bring greater broadband internet access to rural America.

It’s needed, as rural Nevadans know. But, how in gawd’s green Earth is that going to happen in a timely way if Kamala Harris represents the competency of this administration. She doesn’t even seem to understand what broadband internet access is all about, let alone find a way to string together three meaningful sentences on the topic.

Don’t take my word for it. Here is exactly what she said after stepping to the podium to lead the charge on the government program:

“The governor and I and we were all doing a tour of the library here and talking about the significance of the passage of time.

“Right?

“The significance of the passage of time.

“So, when you think about it, there is great significance to the passage of time in terms of what we need to do to lay these wires, (and) what we need to do to create these jobs.

“And there is such great significance to the passage of time when we think about a day in the life of our children and what that means to the future of our nation, depending on whether or not they have the resources they need to achieve their God-given talent.”

Holy mackerel, boys and girls (and all 57 tweener genders acknowledged by the Biden Administration), this is the vice president of the United States of America. She’s in charge of fixing the “root causes” of the migration surge at the Southern Border and for bringing high speed internet access to rural America. Maybe those tens of thousands of migrants pouring illegally across the border are bringing high-speed internet hot spots with them to help rural Nevada stream better. You think?

For Ely, Hawthorne, Mina, Winnemucca, Elko, Pioche, Eureka, etc, I wouldn’t hold my breath that the spinning wheel of death on your computer screen will go away anytime soon. If Kamala Harris is involved, nothing’s gonna happen for a very long “significant passage of time.”

WHAT I’M WATCHING

I’ve just finished the L.A.-centric cop show Bosch on Amazon Prime. I know I’m late to that party, but I highly recommend it. It’s a good yarn about police work in the City of Angels. Also, I recently caught the documentary The Alpinist. It follows solo climber Marc-André Leclerc. You can’t watch this without mumbling under your breath: “crazy,” “stupid” and “not in a million years.”

ONE MORE THING

I have strong opinions about leather shoes, and I will not be suede.

When you’re dead, you don’t know you’re dead. The pain is felt by others. The same thing happens when you’re stupid.

Descartes subsequently realized that people who don’t think also are.

Do you ever go out and while you’re out you think: This is exactly why I don’t go out.

The vet wanted to charge me $50 for an anti-scratch collar. I found one at Tractor Supply for $19.99.

See you next week. In the meantime, avoid soreheads, laugh a little and always question authority.

“Properly Subversive” is commentary written by Sherman R. Frederick, a Nevada Hall of Fame journalist and co-founder of Battle Born Media, a news organization dedicated to the preservation of community newspapers. You can reach him by email at shermfrederick@gmail.com.)