Elks Hoop Shoot Finalist

Sparks Elks Lodge 2397 is proud to recognize Terro Zhang who represented the City of Sparks in the Elks 2022 National Hoop Shoot competition. The annual contest was held in Chicago, Illinois on April 30, 2022. Terro, cheered on by his family who accompanied him to Chicago, was runner up in the national boys 10-11 year old category. Prior to the national contest, Terro competed in the local Sparks Elks lodge contest which he won and continued winning in the regional, state and Western Regional Competitions. At the Western Regional Competition, Terro shot 24 out of 25 free throws in his winning efforts. In 1946 the Elks Hoop Shoot program was created by Frank Hise, a Past National President. In 1972 the first Elks national hoop shoot contest was held in Kansas City, MO making the 2022 event the 50th anniversary event. In 1974 the Elks National Foundation began funding the event and in 1975 the National Basketball Association, offered a plaque inscribed with all the national winners’ names to be on display at the NBA Hall of Fame.