Miss misinformation

With the loss of Twitter, one of the Democrats previous PR arms, the Donkey Kong’s were quick to respond with President Biden forming a new Ministry of Truth. This new governmental post will continue to spew out further Liberal lies. To head this new department, Biden has appointed a radical Liberal whose previous TV appearances have been laced with rap presentations and animosity towards Conservatives.

It was former President Obama, who launched the attack against misinformation several weeks ago, and got the ball rolling. He was quickly followed by Hillary Clinton, the poster person for misinformation. It was Hillary who promoted the Russian Collusion theory for a full three years.

Another person quick to push for the new Ministry was Dr. Fauci, who is an expert at mis-info. During the last Presidential campaign, Twitter execs were quick to censor any negative stories about Democrats. Their excuse for burying the Hunter Biden laptop story was that they were afraid of influencing the election. Actually they did influence the election, by giving cover to a story that might harm Joe Biden’s chances.

Currently, the Republican lawmakers are attempting to nullify the creation of this so-called Ministry of Truth, which in reality would serve as another PR vehicle for the Left. Leading the effort to void the Ministry is Senator Rand Paul.

In addition to the Truth fiasco, the other news out of Washington last week was that Press Secretary Psaki would be leaving her position on May 13th. As biased and ineffectual as Psaki was in constantly trying to clean up some of Biden’s gaffes the new Press Secretary, just like the misinfo Czar, has a long history of hatred for the Republicans. A review of her past statements on TV bear out this claim.

Interestingly enough, Psaki is slated to work for MSNBC, no friend of the Republicans. As for President Biden he seems hell bent on flooding the country with illegal aliens. In April alone, more than a quarter of a million crossed illegally. In addition to that, inflation, which Biden said he thought had peaked last December, continued to rise. Anyone who drives a gas powered vehicle feels the pinch of high prices every time they fill up.

SPRING CLEANING. While going through the annual chore of cleaning out the home library I came across a unique 8×10 inch, soft cover gem entitled “A Reunion of Landmarks” that contained some of the more famous paintings of Reno artist Roy Powers. While the booklet was never offered for sale, there might be a possibility that a copy or two still exist at the Nevada Historical Society, which was instrumental in the publication of the work.

Since I knew Roy from my college days until he passed away in 2012, I was asked to write one of the two forewords to the book, which was published around 2001. The other foreword was authored by Rollan Melton. It was followed by a preface by Jim McCormick, then by an essay by Jim. Cover of the publication featured one of Roy’s most famous efforts – “Louis Basque Corner” – which is also the first painting pictured in the collection.

It and the other illustrations remain vivid and colorful as they are printed on heavy, glossy stock. All told there are some 47 reproductions of Roy’s work. In addition to the full color efforts there are a few black and white pen copies. The list of paintings also include the names of the persons who purchased the originals. Further tribute is given to the people who made the publication possible through their donations. One of the features of the booklet is a chronology of Roy’s life and work.

Born in Seattle, Washington in 1922 Roy and his family moved to southern California in 1923 where Roy lived until he graduated High School in 1941. Enlisting in the Coast Guard, he served until 1946 and studied Art in the evenings. He came to Reno in 1947 to work for the Reno printing company. Following that, he worked for the Tom Wilson Advertising Agency for seven years, which is where I first met him when I was interning as a senior in Journalism at the U. Roy was my mentor and from then until he passed away we worked on a number of events together, notably the Reno Air Races.