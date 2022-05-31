Lots going on in Sparks as summer months draw closer

There’s plenty going on in Rail City as we reach the end of May and get into the summer months. Here are some updates regarding road construction, a new development in Spanish Springs, the status of COVID-19 in Washoe County, and opportunities to get involved in the community.

Washoe County Library Updates

Summer Reading Challenge Kicks Off June 1: The Library System’s 2022 Summer Reading Program is kicking off on June 1 and runs through July 31. This event is open to readers of all ages, and the first 2,000 kids who sign up will receive a Summer Reading-themed activity bag. Additional prizes will be given to participants ages 0-18, and people can earn free books just by reading.

Open Recruitment Happening Now to Be on the Board of Trustees: The Board of Washoe County Commissioners is currently accepting applications now through 5 p.m. on Friday, May 27 to fill two seats that will come available on the Library System Board of Trustees. Potential candidates must be residents of Washoe County, be willing to serve a four-year term beginning July 1, 2022, and cannot already hold another political office. The County Commissioners will then appoint two applicants to fill the board. For more information or to apply for one of the vacancies, visit ww.washoecounty.us/citizens/ board_opportunities.php.

Road Construction Updates

The Spaghetti Bowl: Improvements are still being made to the Spaghetti Bowl, and detours in certain sections are in place while crews are on site. These following highway ramps are closed through Friday, May 27 from 8 p.m. to 6 p.m.: Eastbound I-80 to northbound US 395; eastbound I-80 to southbound I-580; westbound I-80 to southbound I-580 (primarily midweek); northbound I-580 to westbound I-80 (primarily midweek); northbound I-580 to eastbound I-80 (primarily midweek); northbound on ramp at Villanova Drive. Fortunately, the northbound I-580 to westbound I-80 and northbound I-580 to eastbound I-80 ramps are not closed at the same time, and no consecutive on or off ramps are closed at the same time. Nightly lane reductions on northbound and southbound I-580 between the Spaghetti Bowl and Mill Street are also happening from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through this Friday, May 27 as well as access to Mill Street and/or Second Street will be closed intermittently. Visit ndotspaghettibowl.com for more information.

Roadwork on Geno Martini Parkway: Starting on Monday, May 23, the City of Sparks will start road construction on Geno Martini Parkway from Vista Boulevard to Primio Way throughout the week taking place from 9am-1:30pm as construction crews patch the road and make repairs to the roundabout on San Mateo Drive. To access the Marvin Moss Elementary School, take a detour around the project by navigating the Geno Martini Parkway east of Primio Way or by taking East Prater Way to Westview Boulevard.

New WinCo Opening in Spanish Springs

A new WinCo is opening this month in Spanish Springs, located off Pyramid Way near La Posada Boulevard. The Newtron Group (with an office in Reno) installed all its electrical, check stands, aisle signage, offices, and refrigeration cases to get the 94,000-sq.-ft. building up and running.

Covid Vaccines and Testing Still Available in Washoe County

COVID-19 vaccines and boosters are still available for people ages five and older, even though the State of Nevada ended its formal Declaration of Emergency related to the pandemic. Although there is still a demand for Covid tests, the Washoe County Health District is reporting that the level of new positive Covid cases is still much lower than the Omicron variant that spread throughout the country this past January. As of last Wednesday, the COVID-19 dashboard showed around 74 new daily cases of Covid cropping up in the county, yet no Covid-related deaths have been reported since May 8 and hospitalizations remain stagnant.

Covid testing is still being performed at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center and the Pfizer vaccine is approved for kids ages 5-11. Kids in that age group are also eligible to receive a booster shot five months after their initial immunization. The next vaccination event in Sparks by the WCHD was held at the Spanish Springs Library at 7100 Pyramid Way on Wednesday, May 25 from 3:30-6 p.m.