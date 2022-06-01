May 23: Sparks City Council Meeting Highlights

The following are highlights from the May 23, 2022, Sparks City Council Meeting.

Announcements/ Presentations

Brigadier General Michael Peyeral gave a presentation and update on the Nevada National Guard and community projects.

Estipona Group provided an overview of the Secret Sparks campaign.

The executive Director of the Nevada League of Cities gave a presentation regarding the One Nevada Plan and the 2022 Strategic Plan.

Mayor Lawson can the Sparks City Council commended the Sparks City Clerk’s Office for being the 2022 recipient of the National Association of Government Archives and Records Administrators “Program Excellence Award.” This award recognizes outstanding and innovative government records management programs and initiatives.

City Manager Neil Krutz announced the following boards, commission and committee vacancies. To apply go to www.cityofsparks.us/ getinvolved. One vacancy on the Civil Service Commission for a three-year term ending June 30, 2025. Applicants must be a Sparks resident and cannot be a related to a City of Sparks employee within a 3rd degree of consanguinity. Applications will be accepted until Friday, May 27, 2022, at 5 p.m. Two vacancies on the Sparks Parks and Recreation Commission, each for three-year terms. Members must be residents of Sparks or have a valid Sparks business license. Applications will be accepted until Friday, May 27, 2022, at 5 p.m. Seven vacancies on the Washoe County Health District Environmental Health Services Food Protection Hearing and Advisory Board for staggered one-, two-, and three-year terms, beginning July 1, 2022. The Food Protection Hearing Advisory Board is appointed by the Washoe County Health District Board to serve, as needed, when an appeal or variance hearing is required by the regulations governing food establishments. At least two members must be representatives of the local food service industry. If you are interested in applying, please contact Environmental Health Services at (775) 328-2434 or e-mail healthehs@ washoecounty.gov. Applications for these positions will be accepted until Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at 5 p.m.



General Business

Sparks City Council appointed Chad Dillard to the Sparks Police Advisory Committee multicultural vacancy, with a term ending September 29, 2023, and Mackenzie BentonCorless to the at-large vacancy, with a term ending September 24, 2024.

Council accepted a $50,000 National Fitness Campaign 2022 grant through Renown Health to build an Outdoor Fitness Court at the Larry D. Johnson Community Center and Ardmore Park, located at 1200 12th Street.

Council approved the following vehicle expenditures: $212,580.00 to purchase an Ambulance for the City of Sparks Fire Department. The purchase of this vehicle will give the Fire Department an opportunity to respond to 911 medical requests with a more practical vehicle than a large fire engine. Responding with an appropriate vehicle to an emergency medical services (EMS) incident should reduce wear and tear on the larger apparatus, prolonging their life span and reducing fuel costs. $371,168.00 to purchase a new water tender truck. The vehicle will replace the current 1993 repurposed municipal water truck that was heavily modified to work for the fire service. The truck has reached the end of its service life and does not meet any current National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) safety standards. $125,343.00 to purchase a Quantum six-yard rear loader trash truck to replace a fleet vehicle dump truck that has reached the end of its service life. The new vehicle will provide Public Works employees with a purpose-built unit that will improve operational efficiency and ergonomics for the vehicle operator.

Sparks Council approved a $984,440.00 construction contract to replace the synthetic turf on Field 9 at Golden Eagle Regional Park.

The Council adopted a resolution for a temporary fifty percent reduction in annual fees for Outdoor Dining and Encroachment Permits during Fiscal Year 2023. This is to facilitate the continued recovery of Victorian Square eating and drinking establishments.

Council approved changes to the Fiscal Year 2023 Capital Improvement Plan and final budget to include $250,000.00 for fire fighter equipment that will provide enhanced safety equipment for Sparks Fire Department personnel.

Sparks City Council accepted City Manager Neil Krutz’s performance evaluation and extended his employment agreement for an additional year, through June 30, 2025.

Council amended employment agreements between City Manager Neil Krutz, Assistant City Manager John Martini, Fire Chief Jim Reid and Chief Financial Officer Jeff Cronk to remove the option of cashing out sick leave at retirement. Instead, unused sick leave will be converted to pay premiums for the City’s group health insurance plan. Removing the cashout option has no direct financial impact on the City and eliminates tax liability for the employees.

Public Hearing/Planning and Zoning