Primary Colors

Primary Elections for both Republicans and Democrats were held in five states on May 16th. The results may be a harbinger of things to come in November.

For the Republicans, the big issue was how prominent a part the endorsement of former President Trump would play in the outcomes. At this writing, Trump was two for four with the Oz contest in Pennsylvania too close to call.

With President Biden’s approval numbers circling the drain at the present time, everyone expects, even the Liberal Press, that the Democrats will suffer a major shellacking come the Fall.

It is difficult to pick the event most responsible for Biden’s fall from grace. It could have been the first day of his Presidency when he canceled all the things that had been responsible for the booming economy under Trump. Or, it might have been his call for an open border between the U.S. and Mexico.

His backwards withdrawal from Afghanistan diminished his universal standing as the leader of the Free World. His answer to rising inflation is to spend more government money, which is one of the most contributing factors to inflation. His failure to eliminate Covid completely and his flip flopping on mandates also did little to polish his image.

During his campaign for the Presidency, he often stated that he could work across the aisle with Republicans and eliminate the discord in Washington, but after he got elected all that changed when he constantly bashed the opposite party.

At the present time, he is actually working in consort with the cartels in the border situation. The cartels get the illegals across the border and then the Biden administration sends them by plane or bus to all parts of our country. With crime on the rise in many of our major cities and shootings at an all-time high, the Biden approach is to go after tougher gun laws.

It is interesting that the city that has some of the strongest gun laws, Chicago, has the highest number of shootings. Currently, the item of most concern to Americans is rising Inflation. Anyone who is driving a gas powered vehicle knows firsthand that the rise in the price of gasoline occurred long before the Ukraine War, which caused Biden to falsely claim that it was Putin’s price hike.

Now getting more press than the fuel issue, is the shortage of baby formula, which in turn means that Biden is the target of all the mothers of infants in the country. One local political observer may have stated the problem most succinctly when he said that, “While Putin wages war on the Ukrainians, Biden is waging war on the average American.”

Unfortunately it is not Biden alone, for his entire Administration has been labeled the most incompetent in the history of the United States. Starting with his Vice President Harris and going down the line of his Secretaries, it is hard to find anyone capable of conducting successful outcomes to the problems the country faces.

Case in point is the V.P.’s recent comment that went something like this, “We have to work together in order to work together to continue to work together.” This is just the latest example of Harris outdoing Biden in making word salad.

In addition, it is also reported that the V.P. Is losing many of her staff because of the dysfunctional way she runs her office. Also, all is not wine and roses between Biden and his V.P. While much of the news is that Harris is no longer the top contender to replace Biden in the next election, the most frightening thing about Harris is that she is still just a heartbeat away from the Oval Office.

When it comes to Biden’s most recent creation, The Ministry of Truth, which is supposed to fight disinformation that might now be a staple of Twitter when Musk takes over, it seems like the Czar of The Ministry should begin her work by checking on all of the Democrat disinformation that has occurred in the past— mainly the Trump Russian collusion that went on for some three years. (Recent news is that Biden may be reconsidering the Ministry because of the criticism from both sides of the aisle.)