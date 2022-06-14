Grand opening held for new Sparks park

The City of Sparks recently held a grand opening/dedication event of the new Jack Reviglio Memorial Park on 7130 Truth Drive in Sparks. The 1.62-acre grassy area has two playgrounds for kids ages 2 to 12 years old, as well as a shaded pavilion.

Courtesy photo

Jack Reviglio Memorial Park on 7130 Truth Drive is now open in Sparks.

The park was built to fall in line with the Foothills at Wingfield Village planned development handbook that originally set aside land for a neighborhood park. In 2009, the Sparks City Council approved the building of the park that would feature the playgrounds, walking trails, benches, a shade structure, and grassy open space.

Then in 2017, the Sparks Parks and Recreation Commission created a park naming subcommittee that consisted of two Foothill at Wingfield Springs residents, two commissioners from the City’s Parks and Recreation department, and one non-voting City staff member. The subcommittee enlisted the help of the community to name the park, distributing information through the Foothills at Wingfield HOA by mailing out letters and contacting them through the Nextdoor app. Eighteen suggestions for what the park should be named were received.

In 2018, the Sparks City Council approved naming the park after Jack Reviglio, a local philanthropist and business owner. Reviglio was born in 1938 and died in 2011 after a prolonged battle with cancer. He moved to Reno in 1964 to start Western Nevada Supply Company with business partner Bill Higgins and later Jack’s brother Tom joined the company.

During his time in Northern Nevada, Jack contributed and volunteered for several nonprofits and educational institutions and was one of the founders of the local Boys & Girls Club chapter in 1975. He served as its board president from 1983-1993 and remained involved with the Boys & Girls Club until he died; the nonprofit’s largest fundraiser of the year is aptly named the Jack T. Reviglio Cioppino Feed. He also supported the University of Nevada, Reno, several catholic churches, the Nevada Automobile Museum, and local Lions Club. As what was published in his obituary, “Jack gave generously to every cause imaginable – it was not in him to say no to anyone. What made Jack happy was seeing others happy.”

Construction for the new park began in May 2021 and was completed in February 2022.

“As we dedicate our newest park, we want to take time to honor its namesake, Jack Reviglio,” said Mayor Ed Lawson. “Jack was a great man, business owner, community philanthropist and perfect person to name our park after.”