Pair of construction projects begin this week

Commuters should be advised that parts of Sullivan Lane, Oddie Boulevard, and Victorian Avenue will be closed over the next two weeks as the City of Sparks completes road improvements.

Starting on Monday, June 6, Granite Construction will be improving the storm drains on Sullivan Lane between Oddie Boulevard and Greenbrae Drive. Detours will be in place as they are doing the work, rerouting people up towards El Rancho Drive or Rock Boulevard to navigate the construction.

This improvement project is part of the Regional Transportation Commission’s Oddie/Wells Project that spans from Pyramid Way to I-80. The multi-modal improvements project to the Oddie/Wells corridor also includes integrating sidewalks, pedestrian accessibility, a separated bicycle track, landscaping, lighting, and more into the Sparks roadway. The new storm drains being constructed in the next two weeks will help to better redirect the water out during heavy weather periods.

Over in Victorian Square, the City of Sparks will also be installing in-ground safety barricades along Victorian Avenue. Its contractor A&K Earth Movers will be closing the avenue in the center of Victorian Square for all traffic, as well as Avenue of the Oaks. However, there will still be a business access thru-route eastbound along Victorian Avenue during the time of construction. Victorian Avenue is expected to be closed through June 20 to allow for the safety barricade system to be integrated and the concrete to cure.

The new barricades are part of a safety system that will help the City of Sparks mitigate traffic and congestion during special events in Downtown Sparks. The barricades sit flush with the roadway allowing commuters to drive right over them, and then when there is a special event or a need for traffic to be restricted, the City can deploy the system to pop up, creating an impassable barricade.

For the last several years, the City of Sparks has continued to make safety a priority for special events and safety barricades have been continuously added to the downtown area to help deter outside threats.

During the next two weeks that the safety barricades are put in place, detours will be leading people around to Victorian Plaza Circle and under I-80 to Nugget Avenue.