A mixed bag

TEXAS SHOOTING. Latest development in the horrible school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, at this writing, is that the police department is under investigation regarding the length of time it took for officers to enter and confront the shooter. Also notable is that the police chief was not cooperating in the scrutiny.

When President Biden visited Uvalde, he was only 50 miles from the U.S./Mexico border, but did not choose to go there. Ever since the border, or lack of a border, has been a major problem created by President Biden, he has been apparently oblivious to the problem he created. While he is quick to defend the sanctity of Ukraine’s border with Russia, he has no concern over what is happening to this country’s border of which he is supposed to be in charge.

With Inflation skyrocketing and gas prices leading the way, Biden has said he doesn’t see any way that the price of fuel can be brought down. Someone should remind him that the country was energy independent under the Trump policies that he (Biden), canceled on his first day in office.

At the present time, it is reported that Biden is unhappy with his staff, which seems unable to get him good Press, even from the Liberal media. Also there is a reported rift between the President and his Vice President.

FRENCH OPEN. While the men’s champion in the French Open will have been decided by the time you read this, it is doubtful if there was a better match than the one between Djokovic and Nadal in the quarterfinals.

Nadal won the contest 3 sets to 1 after four hours of masterful play by both men. The most exciting game of the contest saw Djokovic serving at 5-4 to cause a fifth and deciding set, but Nadal was able to break through and force a tie breaker in which he took command early on.

For tennis aficionados, this match might well have been the championship because you had two of the best players in the world going head to head. It was a match in which you hated to see one lose. In essence, the statistics might have told the story best, for they showed that Nadal had twice as many winners and half as many unforced errors as Djokovic. Many of the latter’s missed shots were only “out” by a few millimeters.

Also notable in last week’s action was the veteran Cilic eliminating the highly ranked Medvedev and Zverev taking a victory over the teen sensation Alcaraz. Nadal and Zverev were playing a close, grueling semi-final match, when Zverev rolled his right ankle on the clay surface and had to retire and be taken off the court in a wheelchair. Nadal, now in his 14th French Open final with 13 French Open titles, will face Norwegian newcomer Casper Ruud who defeated Cilic in the other semi-final match.

“MEAN” JOE. Many years ago, when the Hyatt Hotel in Incline Village was called Kings Castle, I got a call from their PR agent, Gordon Horsely, informing me that a motion picture was going to be shot at the hotel and that he would like to hire me to do the publicity for the film.

The flick was entitled “Pop Goes The Weasel” and would be starring 49er football player Gene Washington as the hero and fellow football player Pittsburgh Steeler “Mean” Joe Greene as the villain. Singer Lola Falana as Lady Cocoa was to be the love interest.

When I first met Joe he was anything but mean, which inspired the picture below. It was meant to accomplish two things, one of which was to show Joe’s friendly side and the other to publicize the hotel by virtue of a nearby vehicle with the hotel’s logo prominently in view.

As it turned out, the first youngster we tried to use in the photo threw a fit when he first saw Joe. The next lad we got, my son Luke, had no problem interfacing with the football superstar and the resulting picture (below) made the wire services.