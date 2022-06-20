COVID-19 level raised to medium; officials urge public to stay current on vaccines

People are yearning for things to go back to how they were in 2019, but unfortunately covid is still affecting those vaccinated and not nationwide.

On June 3, the Washoe County Health District shared a statement from the CDC about how risk of contraction and transmission of COVID-19 has been raised back up to the medium level. The federal health organization encourages Americans to stay current with covid vaccines and follow isolation and quarantine protocols if you have been exposed or have symptoms of the virus. It also recommends wearing a mask on public transportation and wearing a mask indoors if you have a compromised immune system. The CDC also encourages people to self-test often if they share a household with someone who is at an elevated risk for severe illness and consider wearing a mask while indoors with them.

The Nevada Health Response COVID-19 dashboard shows a spike in cases throughout the state on May 29th after remaining relatively flat between March and April. Although the spike was not as great as it was in January of 2022, recently the Southern Nevada Health District announced that Clark County was at a high community level of risk for contracting COVID-19, and it recommended that people wear masks indoors in public places. On March 25, there was an average of 133 covid cases per day in Nevada on its 7-day moving average chart and as of June 6 there were 847. The chart shows that there are 599 new daily confirmed cases of covid in Clark County on its 14-day moving average; in Washoe there are 133 confirmed cases per day.

According to the Mayo Clinic’s data, the average test positivity rate in Nevada was just over five percent in early April of this year and it has steadily gone up to 29 percent of people who have tested positive for covid as of June 11. Another Mayo Clinic report indicated that Colorado, South Carolina, and Florida have been the biggest hot spots for covid in the last 60 days. However, the Mayo Clinic Nevada report also showed that the fatality rate in Nevada has remained at 1.5 percent; the CDC said in a June 10 interpretive summary that many people are at a lower risk of death from covid now due to increased immunity from either being vaccinated or from antibodies gained from previous infection.

The Washoe County Health District is continuing its COVID-19 drivethru testing program, but the testing entrance will be moved to 9th Street during the month of June while the Reno Rodeo is going on. Its testing hours have also changed to 8-10 a.m. by appointment only. Testing at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center is available Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays for Washoe County residents who have covid symptoms, are in close contact with someone who has covid, or have recently returned home after being abroad. Appointments can be made by calling 775- 328-2427.

328-2427. The WC Health District is also still providing vaccine and booster shots by appointment at its clinic on 1001 E. 9th Street in Reno Monday-Friday. The FDA is set to meet on Wednesday, June 15 to determine if children aged 6 months-4 years old may receive the vaccine.

For more information about COVID-19 in Washoe County, visit https:// covid19washoe.com/.