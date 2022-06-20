Lazy 5 kicking off summer music series

This Wednesday evening (June 15), Lazy 5 Regional Park on 7100 Pyramid Way in Sparks hosted its first band of the season, with the free concert starting at 6:30 p.m. Bring your lawn chairs, blankets, your kids, coolers, and furry friends for an evening of live music, raffle prizes, and fun.

File photo

Lazy 5 Regional Park in Sparks kicks off its summer music series this week that runs every Wednesday until Aug. 17.

To start the summer of 2022 off, White Water Retooled will be playing classic rock and R&B favorites spanning from the 1950s to the present day. Comprised of musicians from Northern Nevada, White Water Retooled band members have played shows in the Reno/Sparks area and all around the rest of the country since the 1970s. The band has been together for more than 40 years, playing fundraisers, large concerts, and private parties. White Water Retooled released its first EP on MCF Records in 1986, which was rereleased in 2017 in a CD format with a part of its sales benefitting The Children’s Cabinet.

The 85-acre Lazy 5 Regional Park that White Water Retooled will be performing at features two playgrounds, soccer fields, skate park, barbecues, horseshoe pits, restrooms, a sand volleyball court, and three reservable large group picnic pavilions. Its 2,400-sq.-ft. Cottonwood Room community center can also be rented out and holds 200 people. Recently, it also repurposed a 5,000-sq.-ft. dome-shaped building called “The Hive” that houses a full basketball court and pickleball courts, open to the public on select days as staffing allows.

This summer it is also opening its new Melio Gaspari Water Play Park $3 per person, children 2 and under are free, open 10am5pm daily through August 14).

During the Wednesday night concerts at Lazy 5, food trucks will be at the park serving up fare starting at 6 p.m. Smoking/vaping is not allowed in the concert area, and dogs must be at least 250 feet away from the stage. If you can’t make the June 15 event, here is the rest of the summer 2022 concert schedule:

June 22: Decoy (with a Hot August Nights Show ‘n’ Shine event going on as well)

June 29: Dusty Miles and the Cryin’ Shame

July 6: Boot Juice

July 13: Keith Alan Barnett and the Lonesome Polecats

July 20: Blue Haven

July 27: Mescalito

August 3: Colin Ross

August 10: In Kahootz

August 17: Jelly Bread

For more information about the bands playing at the Lazy 5 Regional Park summer concert series, visit www.washoecounty. gov.