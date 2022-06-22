Does a chicken cry?

Ever since newly minted Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson could not – or more accurately would not – answer the question “what is a woman” at her confirmation hearing, American political punditry remains at the ready to do battle over the topic.

Don’t expect much of a fight in Nevada, though. This remains a pioneer state with fairly conservative values about family, faith and social structure. This isn’t San Francisco where gender ideology is fully embraced by the Democratic Party. You won’t hear Nevada Party leaders like Sen. Catherine Cortez Mastos and Gov. Steve Sisolak making a rural swing to Hawthorne, Elko and Ely and trying to convince voters that anyone who wants to be a woman can be a woman.

This idea won’t get much traction in Nevada. That’s all I’m saying.

KOOKY IS …

There’s a new documentary out called “What is a Woman’’ by the Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh. I’ve not seen it myself, but there’s enough reporting on the doc to safely say this new ideology is absurd. For example, Washington Examiner’s Kaylee Mghee White points out that Walsh interviews Dr. Marci Bowers, a surgeon who performs genderreassignment procedures. Walsh asks what Bowers would say to an able-bodied patient who claims to be disabled and says he wants his arm amputated to match his identified disability. Bowers says the patient would be considered someone suffering from a “mental diagnosis” or “psychiatric condition.”

“I don’t even pretend to know what apotemnophilia is all about,” Bowers says. “I would say that’s — pardon my nonmedical language — kooky.”

Hummm. Kooky as in a gender-confused patient who wants to mutilate his body to bring it up to speed with his new gender identity?

In another part of the documentary, Walsh asks a “gender affirming” therapist why assume that animals fall into one of two sexes based on their behavior — for example, we assume a chicken that lays eggs is a female chicken — but the new thinking on gender embraced by liberal America says we are no longer allowed to do the same for human beings?

The therapist responds: “Does a chicken have gender identity? Does a chicken cry? Does it commit suicide?”

Hoo-boy. Can the t-shirt “Does A Chicken Cry” be far behind?

CROSSING MY MIND: A SHORT JOURNEY

Gall-Damn-Bladder: I spent a week in the hospital because of a disagreement with my gallbladder. Eventually, surgeons released that little devil back into the wild. I’m feeling better now and hope to reduce my intake of daytime teevee advertising very soon.

Roe Ruling: Once again demonstrating my firm grasp of the obvious, the Supreme Court ruling that could overturn Roe should be coming down the pipe soon. Stand by, boys and girls, this is going to be wild.

ONE MORE THING

I swear people go to Starbucks just to say random words …” Lemme git a grande iced mocha no foam quad soy hexagon vortex hypothesis with steamed ice.”

Accordion to scientific studies, 90% of people do not realize that I replaced the beginning of the sentence with a musical instrument. They have my symphony.

Remember when you first started driving and everything was scary? Now you’re doing 90 down Highway 6, putting salsa on your taco, driving with your knees.

Thanks for reading. Until next week, avoid soreheads, laugh a little and always question authority.

“Properly Subversive” is commentary written by Sherman R. Frederick, a Nevada Hall of Fame journalist and co-founder of Battle Born Media, a news organization dedicated to the preservation of community newspapers. You can reach him by email at shermfrederick@gmail.com.)