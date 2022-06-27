Live music on the river, rodeo highlight busy week in Reno-Sparks

Between Rockin’ on the River, the wildest rodeo in the West, a young writers’ workshop, and a barbecue challenge coming up Fourth of July weekend, there’s something going on every day this week and next weekend in Reno/Sparks. Here are some events not to miss:

Rockin’ on the River Starts Rocking Thursday As part of its Hello Summer Celebration, the City of Sparks is hosting Rockin’ on the River, a free monthly festival in Rock Park at 1515 S. Rock Boulevard that includes food trucks, cornhole, swag, live music, and even the opportunity to get a job. The Rockin’ on the River kicked off with The Rick Hayes Band on Thursday, June 23, from 5-8 p.m.. It will also highlight the efforts of the Sparks Police Department’s H.O.P.E. (Homeless Outreach Proactive Engagement) team. The 2022 Summer Rockin’ on the River events will be held on June 23, July 28, August 25, and September 22.

Reno Rodeo Wraps Up This Weekend

The wildest, richest 10-day rodeo in the West is wrapping up this weekend after days and nights of endless entertainment. Cowboys and cowgirls came out to enjoy concerts, mutton bustin’, extreme bull riding, cowboy church, a cattle drive, and more in this family-friendly annual festival. Throughout this final weekend, Reno Rodeo attendees can enjoy popular events such as WPRA Women’s Barrel Racing, bull riding, performances by rodeo clown Dennis Halstead, bareback riding, and steer wrestling. Visit the Double R marketplace, the carnival, and themed nights. Tickets cost $26-29; visit https:// renorodeo.com/ for more information.

Young Writers- Here’s a Chance to Perfect Your Craft and Get Published

On Wednesday, June 22 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., the University of Nevada, Reno Writing & Speaking Center held a workshop for youth writers at the Spanish Springs Library on 7100 Pyramid Way. Kids ages 10-17 can learn about crafting stories and developing characters in fun interactive workshops with lots of supported writing time. Each participant will then draft a short story that will be included in a published collection available through the Washoe County Library System.

Calling All Grill Masters

As a preview into Fourth of July, the VFW Post 3396 here in Sparks is inviting all cooks who specialize in grilling up chicken, pork ribs, brisket, and pork butt to take part in its annual Armed Forces BBQ Challenge. Taking place July 2-3rd starting at 9 a.m. at the Baldini’s Event Plaza on 865 S. Rock Boulevard, grilling teams may cook four types of meat on a cooking source consisting of wood, charcoal, or wood pellets as sanctioned by the Kansas City Barbecue Society. Eight thousand dollars in cash prizes will be awarded to the best BBQ cooks, and there will also be live entertainment and a beer garden. If you’re interested in participating, visit https://vfw3396.org and be sure to get your application in by June 27, or at least go out and celebrate delicious food, beer, music, and fun.