Abortion news

The latest big story to emanate from Washington was the Supreme Court decision regarding abortion. As predicted, the Left went crazy in demonstrations all over the country and President Biden was quick to announce that the issue would be on the November ballot.

Realistically, what Biden has done in his short reign as president is to eliminate the southern border, stoke the fires of inflation and show his inability as Commander in Chief when it comes to the military. By adhering to the Bernie-Biden manifesto, he has succeeded in providing the country with empty shelves in grocery stores, high gas prices and the increase in the amount of illegal migrants and drugs entering the country.

Speaking of Biden, he recently had another fall, this time from his bicycle which was ignored by the drive-by media. Falls are common in individuals of Biden’s age and one physician on T.V. has stated that Biden’s “baby step gait” is a sign of lack of mobility.

CONGRATULATIONS. Kudos to the Golden State Warriors basketball team for winning the 6th game of the finals to garner the Championship. Steph Curry was voted the MVP and richly deserved the honor. During most of the final series, he was batted about like a ping pong ball and spent a great deal of time on the floor. The constant grabbing, pushing and tripping robbed him of a great deal of strength.

The T.V. Commentators admired the “physicality” of the play. On most occasions, the referee’s whistles remained silent as the rival bodies crashed into one another. I suppose it will take a serious injury to occur before there is any change in behavior of the stripe clad officials.

I recall years ago that when a player made contact with an opponent on the hardwood he was immediately whistled for a foul. In today’s game the player that is struck and flattened by a rival is the one called for a foul. There are several players who are constantly trying to run into a defender in order to get to the charity stripe. Probably the most egregious is the “Greek Freak,” who plays for the Bucks.

What makes this year’s Golden State win so special is the fact that the team did not play at full strength for much of the season and coach Kerr had to rely on his bench to keep his squad respectable. By winning the championship, he proved his strategy was successful.

Several reporters noted that Klay, who was out for the longest time, had not quite returned to his former spectacular style of play—particularly in scoring. Fortunately, for the most part, Green kept his temper under control and was a major force on the defensive end. It will be interesting to watch the Warriors defend their title next season.