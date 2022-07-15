City approves budget for 2023; plenty of positions to fill

At the May 2023 Sparks City Council meeting, its members voted to adopt the FY 2023 budget, which went into effect on July 1. The city’s annual budget is created by the city manager and financial services department, keeping in mind the six fiscal policies that help feed the budget, including: collecting property and sales taxes along with sewer, recreation, and business license fees; issuing building permits; and receiving grants and donations. The City’s general fund is then the main source to provide services to its constituents, such as police, fire, road, and park maintenance. Monies from the general fund also go towards the administration that supports those public services such as the accounting, IT, human resources, legal, and finance departments.

The new FY 2022/23 budget includes $5.6 million to go towards purchasing software, equipment, and mainly hiring 34 new fulltime positions. Here are the departments and positions that will come available through the City of Sparks:

Public Works

11 positions to fill

To help Sparks keep up with the population growth demands, Public Works is hiring 11 new positions to help maintain the City’s sewer lines, streets, storm drains, buildings, parks, and motor vehicle fleet (such as police cars and fire engines).

Engineering

2 positions

The Engineering department will also be hiring a public works inspector and construction manager to help monitor road projects being considered for Sparks’s streets.

TMWRF

4 positions

Owned jointly by the cities of Reno and Sparks, the Truckee Meadows Water Reclamation Facility (TMWRF) is the largest wastewater treatment facility in the area serving all of Sparks as well as parts of Reno, Spanish Springs, and Sun Valley. TMWRF will soon be hiring a network and infrastructure administrator, two wastewater operators, and an assistant treatment plant manager.

Parks and Rec

2 positions available

A new City of Sparks Inclusion Coordinator will be hired to help with kids summer camps and non-school session programs as well coordinate adult inclusion programs, too. A special events specialist can also help organize and manage the 40-plus events that the City of Sparks holds annually.

Sparks Police

3 fulltime positions and a handful of part-time jobs

Thanks to new funding allocation, Sparks Police is looking forward to bringing on a grants manager, an evidence technician, and another HOPE (Homeless Outreach Proactive Engagement) officer.

“Our HOPE team is making great progress in our community. By adding an additional officer, the team will be available seven days a week to help connect the homeless with important, lifechanging services,” Police Chief Chris Crawforth said.

Sparks Police will also receive funding to hire part-time retirees who can help with background checks, data entry, and take calls about parking issues.

Sparks Fire

6 positions

The City’s fire department is hoping to hire a new Training Captain, Logistics Coordinator, and Equipment Mechanic as well as three firefighter/paramedics. The department will also use some of its funding to buy new infrared cameras and automated CPR machines.

“During the great recession, we had to let go of nearly a quarter of our staff. We are slowly but surely building our staffing back up to meet the needs of our growing community,” City of Sparks Mayor Ed Lawson says.

Some of these positions are hourly and some are salaried, and the city is looking to fill these as soon as possible. To apply, visit www.cityofsparks.us.

Miscellaneous Consultant Fees and Feasibility Studies

The City has also allocated funds for consultant services to help with the housing issue in Sparks (developing policies, strategies, and programs for inclusive and sustainable housing options at various price points for both renters and homeowners), as well as providing funding for a consultant-led study regarding redevelopment in the City’s industrial area. The city would also like to do a smart meter feasibility study to help manage on-street parking in Victorian Square.

$15 Million Allocated in CIP Dollars

“The CIP is really where rubber meets the road. Prioritizing amongst competing needs and making important decisions about where to invest money is paramount, especially with construction costs increasing dramatically,” says Sparks Chief Financial Officer Jeff Cronk, regarding the $15 Million Capital Improvements Plan (CIP) budget. CIP funds go towards neighborhood street repairs, sewer and storm drain upgrades, new parks, and City fire department, police department, community center, and City Hall maintenance.

This new budget allocation will go towards building a new training facility at the Sparks Police station and complete the first phase of Fire Station 6 in Sparks.

For more information regarding the 2023 FY Budget, visit www. cityofsparks.us.