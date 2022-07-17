Come on man

PRESIDENTIAL PROBLEMS. With his approval numbers sinking faster than the Titanic, President Biden is looking to blame anyone he can for the myriad problems facing the country today. His latest blame for high gas prices are the gas station owners. First it was Big Oil, then it was Putin and now the guys who own the pumps.

What the Pres apparently doesn’t understand is that the price at the pump is determined by how much the owner has to pay for the gas that is delivered to his establishment. If Biden would take the time to review T.V. clips of his first day in office, when he recklessly canceled all of the orders that Trump had put in place to achieve energy independence for the U.S., he might understand more completely the underlying reason for the soaring prices Americans are paying at the pump today.

The gas situation tops the inflation problem rampant in the country today. The empty shelves in grocery stores are reminiscent of those we see in many Communist countries. This is probably due to the fact that Biden is governing according to the Bernie/ Biden manifesto.

One hardcore Liberal tried to explain it this way, “You have to realize that running the country is like running a big business and because Joe has never run anything but his mouth, it is awfully difficult for him to cope with the many problems that come up from day to day.”

Many prominent Democrats, such as David Axelrod, are questioning Biden’s fitness to serve as President. Even the Liberal Media has abandoned Biden and is searching for a viable candidate to run in 2024. The Vice President, who has lower approval numbers than Biden, is fading out as a potential seeker of the Oval Office.

Strangely enough, a real dark horse is emerging in the person of Governor Newsom of California as a potential prospect in ‘24. He is now running a series of ads in Florida in an attempt to sully the name of Desantis, who is looking more and more like the Republicans choice in the next Presidential Election. Apparently Newsom, who trashed San Francisco when he was mayor and California as governor has dreams of doing the same for the United States.

WIMBLEDON. By the time you read this the Wimbledon Championships will have been decided. It is a fair bet that the final was between Djokovic and Nadal, as both had reached the Semis.

For Nadal, who defeated American Taylor Fritz in the Quarters in a five setter, it is hard to imagine a closer match. The surprising thing about that contest is that Nadal, who is famous for his explosive ground strokes, relied on drop shots for most of the critical points. Also, he was out-served by the American.

As for Djokovic, he had to win the last three sets after losing the first two to Sinner in his Quarter contest. Late word received at this writing was that Nadal had withdrawn from Wimbledon due to an injury which propelled Kyrgios into the finals.

CELEBRITY CORNER. Just finished watching Paramount’s production of “The Offer” on Netflix. It was a superb flick that shows how Hollywood functioned in the bygone days of Studio control. In effect, it was a picture within a picture because it chronicled the making of “The Godfather” and listed the many obstacles that film faced before it reached the screen. Among them he had to deal with actual mob figures and in order to mollify Sinatra he had to rewrite the script to remove most of the dialogue about the singer Johnny Fontaine.

Based on the highly successful novel written by Mario Puzo and directed by notable screen master Francis Ford Coppola, “The Godfather” is listed in many circles as the greatest movie of all time. The cast selected for “The Offer” was perfect and depicted the mercurial head of Paramount—Robert Evans— accurately.

The producer of “The Godfather”, Al Ruddy, who had gained fame with his T.V. hit “Hogan’s Heroes”, was given the task of bringing in his first major motion picture on time and under budget. In the surprise ending of the show, Ruddy opted out of “Godfather Two” to produce a film for which he had written the original treatment. The title of that flick will surprise you.