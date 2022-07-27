Hiring fairs set for new Legends Bay Casino

The Legends Bay Casino held a job fair on Tuesday to fill positions for the casino that is set to open soon.

Tuesday’s hiring fair focused on the food and beverage department for the new casino that will feature a restaurant lineup that includes Duke’s Steakhouse, LB Grill and the Food Truck Hall along with three signature casino bars.

Additional hiring fairs are set for July 26 and 27 for table games, slots, keno, the Circa Sportsbook and more. Another fair is scheduled for Aug. 2-3 for food and beverage positions that haven’t yet been filled.

“We are thrilled with the number of qualified candidates we have been seeing apply,” said Dina Finn, Director of Human Resources. “The hiring fairs are a great chance to meet team members, learn about pay and benefits, complete job applications and on-the-spot interviews. We will also be doing Immediate hiring for some positions with a $500 sign-on bonus! Bring your resume, your identification, and your smile.”

For more information on available jobs and hiring fairs for Legends Bay Casino, visit https://legendsbaycasino.com/employment/.