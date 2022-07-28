Presidential folly

BIDEN LOOKS FOR OIL. Big news last week was President Biden traveling to Saudi Arabia to look for the black stuff that he is determined to halt production of in his own country. See if you can figure out his rationale when he claims oil production is the main cause of global warming, but yet apparently when it is produced anywhere but this country it has no effect on the globe heating up.

When he was campaigning for the presidency he called Saudi Arabia a “Pariah State”, now he seems to have reversed course and actually gave a “fist bump” to the Saudi Prince, who purportedly had a hand in the murder of journalist Khashoggi.

Obviously, Biden had been warned to avoid shaking hands with overseas people, so he routinely gave fist bumps to all the officials he met after deplaning. Then, oddly enough, he walked over to where spectators were standing behind a rope line and proceeded to shake hands with several of them. As he was not carrying a cue card, and no one was advising him, he once again seemed to have lost a bit of memory.

Back at home, with inflation on the rise and his popularity sinking, Biden is being written off by the majority of Democrats as their standard bearer in 2024. Even his most stalwart supporter in the past— The New York Times—wrote a scathing article about Biden’s unfitness as an occupant of the Oval Office.

NEWSOM NEWS. Unusual report on T.V. showed California Governor Newsom slipping into the White House, through the back door, while Biden was out of the country. Perhaps he was just visiting fellow Californian, Vice President Harris, or he was measuring the drapes in the Oval Office.

Newsom, who has been running a series of ads in Florida, is viewed as a dark horse in the 2024 Democrat sweepstakes. Theme of his ads is to experience the “freedom” that Californians enjoy. That freedom gives you a chance to turn the streets into public toilets, allows you to join a flash mob to loot jewelry stores and transform many public places into drug enclaves.

As one reporter put it, if Newsom was president all of America would be turned into a tent city. Another Democrat, who may be a contender in ‘24, is Pritzker the Governor of Illinois, who is making a trip to Florida. It might be well to remember Illinois is where Chicago is located.

CELEBRITY GOLF. The ACC golf tournament that concluded last week was one of the biggest held at Lake Tahoe’s Edgewood golf course. The crowd was so large that attendance was sold out on the Saturday round. Fortunately, I was able to score a couple of tickets and a parking pass, so that my son and I were able to attend on Saturday.

We secured a good spot in the shade close to the 18th hole, so the high temperatures did not affect us. Also, there was a cooling breeze from the lake itself. One of the more popular celebs that we saw up close was Charles Barkley.

In addition, there was a nearby crane that looked about three hundred feet high with an individual and T.V. Camera perched on top. As there was no blimp present for overhead shots I presumed that was his assignment.

For sheer beauty, I doubt that there is any other golf course in the world that tops Edgewood for it is located in a marvelous confluence of mountains, beach and water. The lake itself was at its best as the deep blue hue reflected the clear, cerulean sky which was completely devoid of smoke from the California wildfires.

The tournament was won by Tony Romo, after he prevailed in a three man playoff, following their tie at the end of regulation. Which in itself compared favorably with professional golf tournaments. Speaking of professionals, a former female standout on the Ladies side, Annika Sorenstam who lives at South Shore, came in fourth.

Hard on the heels of the ACC was the Barracuda tournament last week (which used to be played at Montreux), scheduled for a course near Truckee. The Barracuda was a PGA affair, but it happens to be at the same time as the British Open, so it attracts a less prominent field of players.