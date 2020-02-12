Impeachment Ends

By a near party line vote of 52-48 on Article I: Abuse of Power and a party line vote of 53-47 on Article II: Obstruction of Congress, President Trump was acquitted by the Senate and the faux impeachment jury and trial ended last week. Only one Republican, Senator Mitt Romney of Utah, broke with his party to judge Trump guilty of abuse of power.

It was a week of big news stories starting off with the Super Bowl Game on Sunday, the Iowa caucuses on Monday, the State of the Union on Tuesday and the Impeachment wrap up on Wednesday.

The biggest screw up occurred on Monday when the tech savvy Democrats were unable to post any results before midnight. Late on Tuesday they released some 61% of the tally and then added 11% more. In the figures they released, Mayor Pete had a slight edge over Bernie Sanders.

The most surprising figure was the lackluster performance of Joe Biden, who finished a distant fourth. The most surprising thing about the Iowa Caucus was that all of the liberal talking heads went ballistic in criticizing the DNC. On the other hand, the fouled mess gave the Republican’s a new talking point about the fact that it makes the Democrats incapable of managing anything, especially the direction of the entire country. By contrast, the Republicans held a caucus and had the results out by 7pm.

Most sports analysts who covered the Super Bowl laid most of the blame for the loss on 49ers coach Shanahan. Most said that it reminded them of his coaching style that led to the Atlanta Falcons loss several years ago.

On Tuesday night, during his State of the Union message, President Trump was unusually subdued and on message, never straying from the teleprompter rendition. As expected, he ticked off the number of accomplishments he has managed in the first three years of his term.

The speech was interspersed by a great number of standing ovations, particularly from the Republican side. In addition to sitting on their hands, most of the Democrats were seen with scowls on their faces, chit chatting amongst themselves and in one case being sound asleep.

At the outset of the talk, Adam Schiff and Jerry Nadler were sitting close together, apparently having made up after their rancorous clash the final night of the Impeachment Trial. Later in the evening, Nadler went missing as did several Dem politicians.

Several left wing talking heads on TV openly criticized Trump’s introduction of honored guests, which included a 100 year old Vet of the Tuskegee Airforce and his great grandson. Their lack of applause was on full display when Trump had the First Lady bestow the Medal of Freedom upon Rush Limbaugh.

The tone of displeasure started off with Trump refusing to shake hands with Speaker Pelosi. All through the evening Pelosi remained stone faced and had her most shining moment when she tore up her copy of the President’s speech. As the two of them have not spoken since October, there is little hope that they will communicate at all for the rest of the year. Because Pelosi started the Impeachment Inquiry at a press conference instead of a full vote of the House which in mandated by law, the entire Impeachment Proceedings were flawed from the start.

When Schiff and Nadler claimed there were no witnesses or documents at the trial, they seem to forget that they put up carefully edited TV clips of their favorite witnesses and scores of carefully edited documents they hoped would prove their case.

All during the inquiry and trial the most pervasive disrupter was the Grim Reaper, Chuck Schumer, who roamed the halls looking for an open mic or live TV camera. During the President’s speech, Schumer was seen sneering most of the time. It is now rumored that blabbermouth A.O.C. may challenge Schumer in his next Senate race.

In a far ranging interview prior to the Super Bowl, President Trump finally called out Bernie Sanders as a full-fledged Communist. Maybe now some intrepid reporter will pose the most important question of all to Sanders which would be, “Can you name one country where the Communist agenda has succeeded?” Perhaps the loud mouth Senator could point to such outstanding examples as Venezuela or Cuba. While Sanders rails against millionaires and billionaires, he seems to forget that he is in one of those groups.

Based on the partial results of the Iowa caucus, many liberal pundits have said that it looks as if Biden’s campaign might be coming to an end. Nonetheless, the DNC will continue to change the rules so as to have Sanders completely silenced.