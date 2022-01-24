Construction begins on all-abilities playground at the Sparks Marina

Following the all-abilities playground that was installed at Pah Rah Park in 2017, the City of Sparks recently broke ground on another all-abilities playground at the Sparks Marina. Construction began on January 18 and will be closed as it removes and replaces the equipment with new play structures, shade, and a surrounding fence. The project was approved by the city council as part of its Capital Improvement Plan and the funding for it was made possible by sponsors which include the Reno Rodeo Foundation, Sparks Rotary Club, and a contribution from the Ozmen Foundation.

A rendering of the new all-abilities playground being constructed at the Sparks Marina.

The Sparks Marina was selected to host the City’s second all-abilities playground due to its centralized location, amenities, and kid-friendly events including Mark Wellman Day. The new playground is expected to be completed in June of this year.

“The success of Pah Rah Park’s all-abilities playground is quite evident, and we are excited about the new all-abilities park coming to the Sparks Marina. This is certain to benefit and serve even more residents in our community,” says Sparks Mayor Ed Lawson.

Construction on Disc Boulevard

The City of Sparks would like to warn commuters that construction is taking place on Disc Boulevard between Galleria Parkway and Sparks Boulevard as maintenance crews finish a landscape and beautification project along the median. The inside lanes of Disc Boulevard are closed in both directions as heavy equipment enters and exits the work zone. The project is expected to be finished in early February.

Shirle Eiting Becomes New Sparks Municipal Court Judge

In early January, Mayor Ed Lawson appointed Shirle Eiting as the City’s new Municipal Court Judge serving Department 1. Eiting previously worked as the City’s chief assistant city attorney and the deputy city attorney for Reno. Sparks city councilmembers unanimously confirmed her appointment, left vacant by retired Barbara McCarthy.

“I want to thank Mayor Ed Lawson and the Sparks City Council for their support and appointing me to the position of Sparks Municipal Court Judge. I had the incredible privilege of working with the City of Sparks in the past as Chief Assistant City Attorney and look forward to serving again. I care deeply about the city and the citizens of Sparks. My family has lived in Sparks for 32 years and I am excited, honored, and humbled to be part of the Sparks Municipal Court,” Judge Eiting says.

“Judge Eiting is a great choice,” Mayor Lawson added. “She has intimate insight into the City of Sparks, has a proven track record as a great lawyer and will do well as a Municipal Court Judge. I want to thank all who applied; we had some great candidates.”

The Sparks Municipal Court has two judges who are each elected to serve six-year terms. Judge Jim Spoo currently serves in Department 2 in the Municipal Court. The court handles traffic tickets, criminal misdemeanor violations, and code violations that take place within city limits.

Sparks Police Focuses on Distracted Drivers This Week

Now through January 22, the Sparks Police Department will be on a special lookout for distracted drivers, so be sure to put your phone away when you’re behind the wheel. As part of its Joining Forces Distracted Driving campaign, Sparks Police reminds everyone that it is illegal to use any electronic handheld device while driving.

In 2019, distracted driving claimed 3,142 lives. Statistics show that texting while driving is the most common and dangerous forms of distracted driving that exists which is why Sparks Police will be enforcing Nevada’s Distracted Driving law this week.

Here are some safe driving tips that will help ensure you not getting pulled over for distracted driving: