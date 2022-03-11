City launches new user-friendly website

There’s a lot “happening here” in the City of Sparks, with Sparks Marina infrastructure repairs, upcoming events, and improved ways of communicating with residents through the launch of a new website, podcasts, and notification system.

The 2022 version of the City of Sparks website now features a better user experience by providing a directory and Help Center directly on its front page, along with current news and upcoming meetings/events. Sparks Fire, Police, and Parks & Recreation departments have their own sub-sites with quick links leading to the most request contact information and services. There’s also a “How Do I” section allowing people to easily pay their bills, put in a public records request, apply for a passport, and more. The new City of Sparks website is also ADA compliant and can be translated into different languages.

Residents and visitors can also use the website to sign up for its E-notify system that sends emergency alerts, police/fire updates, city news, and meeting agendas via email or text messages.

“As our city grows, we need a robust way to provide our residents with the information they need quickly and efficiently,” says Sparks City Manager Neil Krutz. “We worked across all departments to streamline our website and create a better user experience. The goal is to provide the most requested information upfront to ensure that all of our programs and services are easily accessible.”

Last fall, the City of Sparks also launched the “Ignite Sparks” podcast, which covers local and regional projects, programs, and initiatives that are important to the people of Sparks delivered in monthly installments. Past episodes include a chat about the water in Truckee Meadows, a chat with Sparks City Manager Neil Krutz, getting to know the Sparks Police H.O.P.E. Team, and tracking covid in the city’s wastewater. The podcasts are available to listen to via Spotify or online here: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1829426.

Temporary Path Detour In Place at Sparks Marina

The City of Sparks also wants to let the public know that a section of the Sparks Marina near the Western Village Inn parking lot and Howard Drive will also be closed to allow the construction of the Marina Rock Wall and Stairway Project. The construction project is expected to last through this May.

Upcoming City Council Meetings and Spring Break Activities

Sparks City Council meetings place on the second and fourth Mondays at 2 p.m., with the next meeting to be held on March 14. View the upcoming meeting agendas on cityofsparks.us.

The City of Sparks is also hosting a Kidz Kamp March 14-25 to accommodate the kindergartners-fifth graders who are on spring break during the next two weeks. Based out of the Larry D. Johnson Community Center, staff helps keep kids busy with organized games, field trips, arts and crafts, and more. The camps run March 14-18 and March 21-25 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and costs $180 (or $150 for residents) per child per week. A $15 late fee is applied for ‘week of’ registrations.