Political Tsunami

Most amazing political news last week occurred on Super Tuesday – or as Joe Biden likes to call it Super Thursday – when Biden seemed to rise from the dead and outmaneuver former Dem leader Bernie Sanders. Biden’s overall performance was probably best illustrated in the state of Massachusetts. Mass. was supposed to go to Elizabeth Warren, but she finished a dismal third. What is most amazing about Biden’s win, and Warren’s bailiwick, was the fact that Joe never set foot in Warren’s home state to campaign and had apparently run no ads there.

Many political pundits said that Biden had been propped up by the Democrat establishment over its fear of the flamboyant Sanders getting the Dem nomination. Those same pundits said they saw the fine hand of Barack Obama working diligently in the background to effectively get Buttigieg and Klobuchar to drop out of the race on the eve of Super Tuesday. Also, the fact that their exit was scheduled for the state of Texas with bombastic Beto in attendance helped Biden capture the Lone Star state.

Another factor in Biden’s surprising sweep was that Elizabeth Warren stayed in the race on Super Tuesday and even President Trump credited her with taking votes from Sanders. When Warren finally exited, she adopted the Hillary mode of blaming sexism as a major cause of her lackluster performance.

Another early exit was that of Mike Bloomberg who only managed to win five delegates after spending some $500 million. Oddly enough, those delegates were from American Samoa. In Mike’s case, he promised to back the eventual nominee of the Democrats, but Sanders has refused to take his money. In response, Bloomberg has since endorsed Biden who is in dire need of funding.

Speaking of Joe, his latest gaffe was a dilly when he announced that his name was Joe Biden and he was a candidate for the US Senate. Because Joe rarely knows what state he is in and now doesn’t seem to know what office he is running for, perhaps his handlers will force him to never leave the teleprompter.

In addition to Warren channeling her inner Hillary, Senate Minority leader Chuck Schumer drew upon his inner Rocky Balboa when he appeared on the steps of the Supreme Court before a rabid crowd of abortion supporters and proceeded to verbally threaten Justices Gorsuch and Kavanaugh. Joining Schumer in fulminating was the disgraceful Dem Rep Tlaib. Her screeching was echoed by a relatively unknown actress who credited her rise to supposed fame to the fact that she had an abortion when she was 15.

The next day Schumer attempted to walk back his comments by saying that he was from Brooklyn and that is how Brooklynites talk. In doing so, he gave Brooklyn a bad name. He also mentioned that what he intended to expound was that the Justices would suffer political consequences for their actions. What Chucky boy doesn’t seem to realize is that the Justices are appointed for life and are not subject to any political recourse. Following Chuck’s outburst, Chief Justice Roberts saw fit to rebuke Schumer and many Republican senators, including Mitch McConnell, lambasted him and some called for his censure and even removal from his Senate position.

As this column was written prior to yesterday’s voting, it remains to be seen if Sanders can win any of the other states except for New York. Recently, Sanders has been accused of shooting himself in the foot by his warm embrace of Fidel Castro in Cuba. His remarks lauding the former Communist leader certainly will not sit well with the Cuban expatriates who now live in Florida.

Also, Sanders’ embrace of “The Squad” did little to enhance his image. First, he appeared with bumble-head AOC and then he embraced Rep Omar, who has her own problems: having married her latest husband, while still married to another man. As Sanders calls his platform Democratic Socialism, President Trump has publicly labeled him a Communist. Actually, the term Democratic Socialism is a bit of an oxymoron for Democracy doesn’t exist in Socialist countries any more than Socialism permeates a Democracy.

One factoid that failed to appear in the liberal media was that President Trump received more votes in Texas than all of the Democrat candidates combined. So far in the primaries, it is apparent that Sanders has captured the majority of the Hispanic vote while Biden is riding high with the African American constituency.